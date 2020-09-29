Jasper Philipsen (UAE Emirates) won Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour after a big crash in the peloton with 4.5km to go led to a huge pile-up.

A number of riders were knocked off their bikes and several were left nursing injuries after a touch of wheels involving Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked to be the favourite in the sprint finish but he finished third behind Philipsen and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

The crash meant plenty of the peloton - including some of the general classification favourites - rolled in well after the sprinters had crossed the line, with Stijn Steels (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) and Oliver Naesen (AGR 2 La Mondiale) both seemingly injured. As the incident happened with 4.5km to go the time was not neutralised so there could be some large time gaps in the general classification.

'What about that' - Philipsen pips Ackermann to Stage 1 victory

The race was originally scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 6 but was pushed back a month and shortened from seven to five days.

There was little drama on the opening stage, which was 132km with a circuit finish in Ardooie, until the closing stages.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) all took three bonus seconds as they each won an intermediate sprint.

Sean de Bie (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) made a move with 6km remaining but didn't get far and was reeled in by those who remained upright after the crash. Ackermann then seemed well positioned and well supported for the sprint finish but was pipped at the line by Philipsen.

