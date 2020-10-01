Mads Pedersen won Stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour in the sprint from Aalter to Aalter.

The stage was arranged at short notice when the previous planned race would have crossed the Dutch border.

BinckBank Tour Wednesday's BinckBank Tour stage cancelled due to Dutch Covid-19 restrictions YESTERDAY AT 07:49

Restrictions on crowd gatherings and unessential travel in the Netherlands led to the original stage being cancelled.

Yet again the stage took place in wet conditions, not helped by the later dates of the event due to Covid-enforced rescheduling.

The 24-year-old Danish Trek-Segafredo rider finished ahead of Tuesday's Stage One winner Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), who took second. Third place went to Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

More details to follow

World Championships Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly 29/09/2019 AT 09:58