Mathieu van der Poel won the fifth and final stage of the 2020 BinckBank Tour, and the general classification.

The double win capped a dominant display for the Alpecin-Fenix rider, who started the day 17 seconds behind Mads Pedersen.

Van der Poel pulled away with 50km to go after racing aggressively from the off, and was aided by a Golden Kilometre time bonus with 11km remaining.

"It is incredible that I won the BinckBank Tour", Van der Poel said. "I had started for the win, but after yesterday's time trial I didn't expect that anymore."

Second place on the day was claimed by Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-McLaren) finished on the final podium place.

Danish rider Pedersen had led the pack going into the final stage but such was the margin of victory for Van der Poel that the 25-year-old Dutchman claimed the overall win as well.

The BinckBank Tour was hastily reorganised this week with a rest day on Wednesday after the Dutch government imposed restrictions on mass gatherings and inessential travel, meaning the tour had to remain in Belgium for the rest of the stages.

Stage 5 results

1 - Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:07:38

2 - Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:03

3 - Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:05

4 - Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

5 - Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:09

6 - Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:47

7 - Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:50

8 - Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:08

9 - Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12

10 - Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13

