Soren Cragh Anderson won the BinckBank Tour stage four in Riemst.

The stage, hastily reorganised due to the cancellation of any racing on Dutch soil due to covid-19 restrictions, took place on Friday with a time trial in the Belgian countryside.

Sunweb rider Kragh Anderson was the only cyclist to record a time under 10 minutes, with a time of 9'59"65, on a course under 8km.

A touch over six seconds behind came European time trial champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ).

Fellow Swiss Stefan Bissegger (EF Pro Cycling) finished seven seconds further behind the winner.

Starting the stage as general classification leader, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was a little over eight seconds behind, and retains his place at the top of the pack, as well as extending his lead with his performance.

