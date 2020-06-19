Cycling

Black Cyclists' Network to form Britain's first BAME team for 2021 season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: Black Cyclists Network

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
30 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

A London-based cycling club has announced its intention to form the first British domestic racing team for black, Asian and minority ethic (BAME) riders, with efforts under way to finance a 10-rider team to compete during the 2021 season.

The Black Cyclists' Network also intends to host events and engage in outreach work to promote the cause of BAME participants in cycling.

The club, whose stated mission is to encourage the take-up of cycling amongst the BAME community, was founded in 2018 by Mani Arthur and currently has over 100 members, "including white members and supporters of diversity."

Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott drop out of Manuela Fundacion sponsorship just days after announcing deal

21 HOURS AGO

A Gofundme page has been set up by the club to help raise £10,000 which will go towards supporting the team in 2021 as well efforts to reach out to the wider community at grassroots level. The domestic racing team is currently made up of nine riders, including one at Elite level and four in the second category.

"The Black Cyclists Network is more than a club," said club founder Arthur in a statement.

"We are a community built to address the lack of representation in the cycling world. There are a lot of cyclists from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK and around the world, yet very few resources cater for our communities.

"With the launch of the Black Cyclists Network team we aim to give much-needed visibility to people of colour in the sport to inspire and engage a new audience to the physical, mental and social benefits of cycling."

Tour de France

Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before Tour de France – reports

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Cycling

Redefining impossible: Chris Froome and a daring dream of double glory

YESTERDAY AT 10:36
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott drop out of Manuela Fundacion sponsorship just days after announcing deal

21 HOURS AGO
Tour de France

Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before Tour de France – reports

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Cycling

Redefining impossible: Chris Froome and a daring dream of double glory

YESTERDAY AT 10:36
Cycling

Niki Terpstra out for three months with serious injuries after huge crash

YESTERDAY AT 08:35

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

On This Day: Restrepo hurls bike and punches sign after crash

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleMitchelton-Scott drop out of Manuela Fundacion sponsorship just days after announcing deal
Next articleLearning while not earning: Bellis hails WTA University