Black Cyclists' Network to form Britain's first BAME team for 2021 season

A London-based cycling club has announced its intention to form the first British domestic racing team for black, Asian and minority ethic (BAME) riders, with efforts under way to finance a 10-rider team to compete during the 2021 season.

The Black Cyclists' Network also intends to host events and engage in outreach work to promote the cause of BAME participants in cycling.

The club, whose stated mission is to encourage the take-up of cycling amongst the BAME community, was founded in 2018 by Mani Arthur and currently has over 100 members, "including white members and supporters of diversity."

A Gofundme page has been set up by the club to help raise £10,000 which will go towards supporting the team in 2021 as well efforts to reach out to the wider community at grassroots level. The domestic racing team is currently made up of nine riders, including one at Elite level and four in the second category.

"The Black Cyclists Network is more than a club," said club founder Arthur in a statement.

"We are a community built to address the lack of representation in the cycling world. There are a lot of cyclists from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK and around the world, yet very few resources cater for our communities.

"With the launch of the Black Cyclists Network team we aim to give much-needed visibility to people of colour in the sport to inspire and engage a new audience to the physical, mental and social benefits of cycling."

