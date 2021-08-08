He achieved a lifetime's ambition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal but BMX rider Declan Brooks admitted it would never have been possible without The National Lottery.

The British rider pulled off two big front flips in his second run to improve on an initial score of 89.40 to earn a podium position, with Logan Martin taking the gold medal.

And Brooks, who is hoping BMX's newfound exposure will kick-start increased interest in the sport, has signed up with Team GB and presenting partner Toyota, to attend a jamboree of Olympic sport in the capital this month to show off his medals and say thanks to the British public.

The event in the capital, called I Am Team GB, will take place on August 14 and will start at 11am at the Olympic Stadium, where the public can do A 'Lap of Honour' around the stadium within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which feeds into an event village.

After completing a 'lap of honour,' the public will be able to experience the I Am Team GB event village and try their hand at several different activities.

There will be activities delivered from the main stage and local clubs, national governing bodies and other activity providers will be within the village to allow the public to participate in Olympic Sports.

Finally, Brooks, Shauna Coxsey, GB's most successful competition climber, diver Matty Lee and swimmer James Guy and a host of other Olympian's past and present will be in attendance, and the public can meet their heroes and welcome back Team GB's awesome Olympians.

"Just a massive thanks to all the National Lottery players," said Brooks.

"Because if it wasn't for that funding, then we wouldn't be able to get these medals because we'd have to get a full-time job.

"It's tough to bring home medals when you are working a job not your profession.

"Just a massive thank you for playing every week.

"The I Am Team GB event is going to be amazing for all the kids that have watched us.

"It's been going mental already, I've just come home to my local town Portchester yesterday and there was like 1,000 people lining the streets just to meet me.

"I can imagine the event in one week's time is just going to be another level.

"I'm just looking forward to meeting all the kids and inspiring the next generation of BMX riders, so I can't wait."

There will also be free hero events at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and the University of Hull, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

