Bora-Hansgrohe snap up Nils Politt from Israel Start-Up Nation

Nils Politt of Germany and Team Katusha Alpecin / during the 77th Paris - Nice 2019, Stage 5 a 25,5km Individual Time Trial stage from Barbentane to Barbentane / ITT
Image credit: Getty Images
Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed the signing of Nils Politt from Israel Start-Up Nation on a three-year deal.
They have snapped up the 26-year-old German with a view to strengthening their squad for the Classics squad, having tracked him for several years.
Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly
"It’s great that this has finally worked out," said Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk.
We have been interested in Nils previously, that's certainly no secret. I think that the consistent path that Bora-Hansgrohe has been following was ultimately part of what convinced him.
'What a ride!' - Wout van Aert soloes to glory in Strade Bianche
00:03:17
"As a German top team, we’d of course like to have all the top German riders under contract, but we are still looking for international talent. Our goal is not to become a German national team, but rather to win the WorldTour.
"Nils will of course be vital in strengthening our Classics squad, but we still also see a lot of potential in him generally as a rider."
Politt himself added: "I'm really very happy. In a way, it’s like being reunited with my friends from the early days, and that made the decision quite easy for me.
"I've known several of the riders in the team for a number of years and I'm looking forward to racing with them."
Politt's career highlight arguably came at the 2019 Paris-Roubaix, where he finished second.