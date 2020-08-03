Bora-Hansgrohe snap up Nils Politt from Israel Start-Up Nation

Nils Politt of Germany and Team Katusha Alpecin / during the 77th Paris - Nice 2019, Stage 5 a 25,5km Individual Time Trial stage from Barbentane to Barbentane / ITT

Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed the signing of Nils Politt from Israel Start-Up Nation on a three-year deal.

They have snapped up the 26-year-old German with a view to strengthening their squad for the Classics squad, having tracked him for several years.

World Championships Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly 29/09/2019 AT 09:58

"It’s great that this has finally worked out," said Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk.

We have been interested in Nils previously, that's certainly no secret. I think that the consistent path that Bora-Hansgrohe has been following was ultimately part of what convinced him.

Play Icon WATCH 'What a ride!' - Wout van Aert soloes to glory in Strade Bianche 00:03:17

"As a German top team, we’d of course like to have all the top German riders under contract, but we are still looking for international talent. Our goal is not to become a German national team, but rather to win the WorldTour.

"Nils will of course be vital in strengthening our Classics squad, but we still also see a lot of potential in him generally as a rider."

Politt himself added: "I'm really very happy. In a way, it’s like being reunited with my friends from the early days, and that made the decision quite easy for me.

"I've known several of the riders in the team for a number of years and I'm looking forward to racing with them."

Politt's career highlight arguably came at the 2019 Paris-Roubaix, where he finished second.

Tour of Britain Greipel claims second win in four days at the Tour of Britain 05/09/2018 AT 13:28