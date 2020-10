Cycling

Brabantse Pij - Julian Alaphilippe celebrates prematurely as Mathieu van der Poel arrives at speed

Julian Alaphilippe risks a second embarassing photo finish loss in a week as he celebrates across the line with Mathieu van der Poel speeding up on the outside. The World Champion lost in almost identical circumstances in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, with Primoz Roglic taking advantage.

00:02:43, 0 views, 11 minutes ago