Cycling

Watch as Grace Brown storms to superb solo win in Brabantse Pijl

After impressing with a close second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday, Australian Grace Brown went one better in De Brabantse Pijl. Brown looked strong throughout and finished with a time of 3:03:39, managing to stay away on a lone breakaway, finishing ahead of a Team Sunweb duo Liane Lippert and Floortje Mackaij, with Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) bringing a reduced peloton home.

