Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wins the 2020 Brabantse Pijl by the narrowest of margins ahead of Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin–Fenix).

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) finished just behind in third to complete the podium.

The front group had seven riders with seven kilometres to go, but it became a trio with Van der Poel, Alaphilippe and Cosnefroy creating a gap of 14 seconds as the Moskesstraat claimed its victims.

The gap stretched to 24 seconds with 2km left and the front three engaged in a tactical battle.

It was a breathtaking final sprint as world champion Alaphilippe took it ahead of Van der Poel, who was boxed in, by a matter of inches.

"When there's three of you together you have to give your maximum," Alaphilippe said afterwards.

"Van der Poel didn't have anything [left] in the end, he was boxed in, I gave my maximum and I'm happy."

