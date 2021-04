Cycling

Brabantse Pijl 2021 news - Tom Pidcock sees off big guns to secure massive victory for Team Ineos

Watch the finish to the men's Brabantse Pijl as Team Ineos and Great Britain rider Tom Pidcock beat out Wout van Aert to secure the biggest win of his one-day career. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:44, 2 hours ago