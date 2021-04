Cycling

Brabantse Pijl - How close can you get? - Ruth Winder pips Demi Vollering by narrowest of margins

The finish to the women's edition of Brabantse Pijl could not have been closer with Demi Vollering celebrating thinking she had won but actually it was US champion Ruth Winter who had the win. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

