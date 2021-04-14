Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock won his fist major road event, winning the Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday afternoon.

The Briton finished ahead of his more established opponents, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in second and third place respectively.

Pidcock waited until the death to launch a sprint that was spurred on by Van Aert's attempt to dart in ahead of the pack.

He was able to hold off the Belgian while Italian rider Trentin was lucky to hold onto third as he faded towards the end of the Flanders Classic.

After the race, Pidcock said: "I know that sprinting at the end of races like that is not like sprinting for a town sign. I always go into a sprint with confidence.

"I was getting nervous, they were coming from behind. I waited and waited. Wout went - I kind of got a little boxed in and then rushed to Wout and came past him."

The win represents progress for the British rider after a podium place at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and fifth spot at Strade Bianche.

