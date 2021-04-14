There was a dramatic finish to the De Brabantse Pijl women’s race as American Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) snatched victory by a matter of millimetres.

Dutchwomen Demi Vollering initially thought she had won and even celebrated as she crossed the finish line alongside her rival.

However, a photo finish showed that it was Winder who was actually victorious by the narrowest of margins following the late sprint.

Amstel Gold Race Amstel Gold Race 2021 preview: Who can take Van der Poel's crown? 01/04/2021 AT 17:08

Vollering (SD Worx) had to make do with second place while Italian Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) came third.

Vollering was leading going onto the final climb to the line and looked set for victory as the breakaway entered the final kilometre.

Winder, however, opened her sprint to chase down Vollering but initially thought she hadn't done quite enough.

“I’m extremely surprised. I came to this race really wanting to be my best and in the end it played really well for me,” a shocked Winder said after her win.

“In the end, I thought Demi had it. I was sprinting and I threw my bike but she celebrated and I thought she’d won.”

'Shocking disparity' - Equality in cycling discussion on Wiggins podcast

- - -

Dwars door Vlaanderen Pedersen and Sagan out of Dwars door Vlaanderen 31/03/2021 AT 09:29