Cycling

'The world champion is down!' - Julian Alaphilippe down after congestion ahead of final lap

Watch world champion Julian Alaphilippe take a tumble ahead of the final lap of Brabantse Pijl. The space around the finish line got extremely crowded as the team cars tried to push through to the end to get set up to help their rider. Luckily Alaphilippe was able to get back up and walk away from the crash okay.

00:02:25, 16 minutes ago