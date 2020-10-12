Bradley Wiggins says that Mark Cavendish "deserves a far better send off than crying at the end of Gent-Wevelgem", and has urged cycling's World Tour teams to find space for Cavendish in their plans for 2021.

Wiggins' comments come after Cavendish broke down in tears at the end of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, telling Belgian television "that’s perhaps the last race of my career".

The 35-year-old has endured a disappointing season and has not currently been offered a contract beyond 2020 by his team Bahrain-McLaren. But Wiggins says that a cyclist of Cavendish's calibre deserves better.

"Mark’s like my little brother, I love him. It’s not nice watching him cry on the telly like that," Wiggins said in the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast.

"For someone who’s done so much in the sport: world champion, Milan San-Remo winner, 30-odd stages on the Tour, being one of the people who catapulted cycling to where it is in this country. For someone like that to have to exit a sport that he loves and thrives-on like this, through other people’s decision… you always went to have an element of control when you leave the sport.

It’s not a nice way to go. You always want to feel that you’re in control of when you decide to stop and the fanfare that goes with it. So to see Cav go like that, if it is to be his last race, is not very nice.

"Part of me thinks he deserves far more. I understand that there are financial implications in teams, but someone somewhere should stand up and go ‘this guy deserves a far better send off than crying at the end of Gent Wevelgem’. And it’s not with a victory, but just with the respect that he deserves.

It’s not until he’s gone that we’ll appreciate what this guy has done for British cycling and cycling as a whole. He’s the greatest sprinter of all time.

Cavendish's current manager Rod Ellingworth spoke to Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui on Sunday and confirmed that Cavendish has yet to be offered a new deal amid financial uncertainty at the team. But Wiggins says somebody, even if it's not Bahrain-McLaren, need to step up.

"I wouldn’t imagine it would be about money or anything about that," Wiggins said. "Just sign the ****ing guy. It’s alright being a manager and saying ‘I can’t put personal considerations’ and all that. But Cav has transcended the sport. He’s Cav. It’s why we call him Cav.

"We were like Ant and Dec me and him in the day. Cav and Wiggo. And with the season we’ve had it’s very difficult I know, but he would race until he’s 45 if he could.

"His personality off the bike elevated the sport within the UK. There have been catalysts within British cycling: Tommy Simpson, Pippa York, Chris Broadman, David Millar… and then me and Cav I guess in that era. These people are part and parcel of why people ride their bikes."

"Give him another year," Wiggins continued. "Say it’s his last year, and everywhere he goes he’s feted. You don’t let people leave the sport like that. All great sportsmen get to leave in their own way, and I don’t like seeing him drift off like that.

I’ll pay his wages next year. I ain’t got any money but I’ll pay his wages.

"I’m worried he won’t get what he deserves, because it is the way it is and it’s full of ****s and someone’s got to step in. (Dave) Brailsford, come on! Sign him for Ineos for another year."

