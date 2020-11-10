Bradley Wiggins has backed Dave Brailsford and Ineos to bounce back in 2021 on the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show after the British team endured a frustrating and patchy season.

Tao Geoghegan Hart clinched a memorable victory at the Giro d'Italia for the team, but it was an otherwise disappointing campaign with underwhelming performances at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Vuelta a España Wiggins: 'Froome left Ineos for a reason, he can win fifth Tour title' YESTERDAY AT 10:25

Wiggins believes Brailsford will find a way of ensuring Ineos respond successfully next season, but does cite a few concerns around the team personnel and the atmosphere behind the scenes.

"They have had a disappointing year," Wiggins said on the latest podcast.

"They had a great Giro, didn't they, but the Tour de France is the one they really target and are renowned for.

I think they are going to bounce back and Dave is going to have another look at that unit.

"He [Brailsford] is going to want to bounce back and become the number one team, isn't he.

"They've made a lot of signings, but I look at Ineos... it's all a bit mish-mashy now. The talk at the dinner table and the atmosphere is very important.

"I always put the success when we were there down to the fact that it was very much in-house and felt like a family with people you knew running the system."

‘Joining a new team will be a shock for Froome’ – Dowsett

Fellow Eurosport expert Sean Kelly agreed that Ineos have everything required to be very successful again next season after an unprecedented campaign which was disrupted due to Covid-19.

"If you look at Ineos, they have the power there," Kelly said. "They have the talent. It is just a matter of getting the programme of races for those guys correct.

"That was the problem for this year, it all just got totally changed about and everyone was knocked out of their normal structure.

"I really do think that Ineos were the ones who really suffered as a result of all of that."

Cycling Chris Froome lifts Vuelta trophy… nine years on from his win YESTERDAY AT 14:45