Biniam Girmay’s historic Gent-Wevelgem victory is proof that cycling is progressing in terms of inclusivity, according to Discovery Cycling expert Bradley Wiggins.

Girmay became the first Eritrean to win a World Tour race on Sunday, beating Jumbo Visma's Christophe Laporte and TotalEnergies' Dires Van Gestel in the 248.8km cobbled classic.

Speaking at Discovery's year of cycling launch, Wiggins said: “I think pretty much the same as everybody else really. I think it's a real sign that there's been a real change in cycling - a real shift in terms of it being way more inclusive now.

“It's definitely a multicultural sport and a multi-national sport now. And for him winning I think that's – maybe not a catalyst – but it certainly will be inspirational for everyone watching back home in his country.

“We've already had success over the last couple of years with Daniel Teklehaimanot and people like that. To win Gent-Wevelgem, which is a race that is historically ingrained in cycling and part of the fabric of cycling, I think it's a historical day for cycling - it really is.”

Last year Girmay made history at the Road World Championships when becoming the first Black African to finish on the podium.

Asked if Girmay’s success could lead to an emergence of riders from African countries, Wiggins added: “I think success inspires success, and it breeds success as well. Everyone needs to be inspired by something.

“So the minute someone does it from your own country, or from your own walk of life, it makes a whole group of people, a whole group of individuals, whole group of youngsters, believe that something is possible.

“And until that point, until someone does that, it's always people from other climates, other nations, other countries, other continents, that appear to be the ones winning. So it changes everything.”

