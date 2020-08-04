Bradley Wiggins Show - Mani Arthur explains vision and importance of Black Cyclists Network

Evening Session, Day 5
First Session, Day 5
Second Session, Day 5
Mani Arthur joins the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast to explain the vision of the Black Cyclists Network - and the positive impact it is already having.
Chris Froome made his feelings very clear after a fan shouted abuse at him from the side of the climb during Stage 3 of the Route d'Occitanie.
Highlights as Egan Bernal wins Stage 3 of Route d'Occitanie to lay down marker for Tour de France
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
Bradley Wiggins tips Geraint Thomas to win the Tour de France and even to have a chance at the Tour of Flanders in the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast.
In a segment from the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, Chris Froome is tipped to win a fifth Tour de France.
Highlights as Sonny Colbrelli wins Stage 2 sprint finish in La Route d'Occitanie
Highlights as Coquard finishes strong to pip Viviani in Route d'Occitanie opener
Watch cycling on Eurosport
Watch cycling live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player