Cycling

Bradley Wiggins Show podcast: Rising British star Tom Pidcock 'very similar to Mathieu van der Poel'

The Bradley Wiggins Show is back for season four. Brad was joined by broadcaster Laura Winter and presenter Graham Willgoss for the new season opener, which featured major praise for young British talents Tom Pidcock and Jake Stewart. Both Brits have featured on the podium already in the spring classics this season, with Brad particularly impressed by Pidcock’s rise.

00:03:05, an hour ago