Tim Merlier produced a superb sprint finish to claim victory in the Bredene Koksijde Classic.

The race came back together ahead of the final lap into Koksijde, and it looked likely to boil down to a fight between Merlier and Mads Pedersen.

That was how it played out, although Pedersen from team Trek–Segafredo did not have the power to deny the Belgian who was tasting victory for the third time this season.

It looked for a moment as though the Alpecin rider had gone early, but he timed it to perfection to comfortably hold Pedersen at bay.

Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Florian Senechal took third place to complete the podium.

