Cycling

Watch: 'Going to end up on the parking lot' - Riders take wrong turn in Bredene Koksijde Classic

Watch the awkward moment as the head of the peloton in the Bredene Koksijde Classic attempts to take a wrong turn. Tim Merlier produced a superb sprint finish to claim victory in the event, with Mads Pedersen second and Florian Senechal completing the podium.

00:01:48, 2 hours ago