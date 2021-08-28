Bahrain Victorious will only bring five riders to the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France as a result of a positive Covid-19 case.

As a result of a positive test with other staff members the team had considered pulling out entirely but instead have decided to take part with a smaller squad than originally planned.

While the team did not confirm the rider or riders affected, they have confirmed that Eros Capecchi, Scott Davies, Kevin Inkelaar, Rafael Valls, and Stephen Williams are the five team members to make the trimmed squad.

“We will go to the race without our leader and with five riders. It is not easy to make a race of this level with the reduced lineup, but we will strive for good racing. Our two main protagonists will be Capecchi and Williams. The course is tough. We don’t have a sprinter, but as said, we will try to do our best, giving freedom to those two riders,” sports director Alberto Volpi said according to Cycling News

The Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France is a race that takes place over the course of a single day, in a 251km race that departs and ends in Plouay, France.

