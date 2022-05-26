Cycling

‘Brilliant’ – Adam Blythe after Jai Hindley mechanical at Giro d'Italia 2022

Jai Hindley had a late mechanical during Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia, and Adam Blythe said his initial reaction was: “brilliant”. The former Lotto Soudal rider clarified that it was not the specifics of Hindley’s misfortune that delighted him (he would be given the same time as maglia rosa Richard Carapaz as the incident happened insiden the last 3km), but more the unpredictability of cycling.

00:00:42, 36 minutes ago