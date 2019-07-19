Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) took second and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla Pro Cycling) third as Team Mitchelton–Scott pair Spratt and Annemiek Van Vleuten were left wanting on the final climb into the finish.

Van Vleuten, 36, despite having defended her Giro Rosa title last week, came into the sixth edition of La Course in the relatively unfamiliar role of not being favourite. The course, five laps of the 27.2km ITT course, totalling 121km, that will feature in Stage 13 of the Tour de France later on Friday afternoon, favoured puncheurs like Vos, and so it proved with the 32-year-old claiming her 192nd career win.

Spratt, third on the Giro, held a 30-second lead with just over 8km to go having made a solo attack on the final lap. However, a strung-out peloton - with both Vos and Van Vleuten at the fore - managed to cut the gap to five seconds as the race entered Pau for a final time, and the Australian was caught with just 300 metres to go where Vos zipped past to win a second La Course, and first since the inaugural 2014 edition.

LA COURSE 2019 RESULT

RIDER TEAM TIME 1 Marianne Vos (NED) CCC-LIV 3:15:21 2 Leah Kirchmann (CAN) Team Sunweb +0:00:03 3 Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (DEN) Bigla Pro Cycling Team +0:00:03 4 Lucinda Brand (NED) Team Sunweb +0:00:04 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-LIV +0:00:06 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA) TrekSegafredo +0:00:06 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelon-Scott +0:00:07 8 Soraya Paladin (ITA) Ale-Cipollini +0:00:07 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (SPA) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling +0:00:07 10 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team +0:00:07

More to follow