British Cycling moves to stage three of six-step coronavirus recovery plan

British Cycling is preparing to move to the next level of its coronavirus recovery programme after it released a revised update on permitted club activities.

The schedule has been accelerated slightly from what the governing body had originally planned, with more activities set to be permitted earlier than had been expected.

Club activities and coaching sessions will be allowed to resume with immediate effect, provided that clubs and riders adhere to government rules on group sizes and social distancing.

There is yet to be a relaxing of the rules prohibiting races, but the body said it will be looking to reintroduce some competition formats at the next stage of the process.

That means that the HSBC Breeze and Guided Rides will remain suspended until 4 July, with new training materials for ride leaders being made available at the end of the month.

British Cycling delivery director Dani Every said: “Today’s announcement is an important next step in our plan to safely reintroduce activities, and I want to thank all of the riders, clubs, coaches and other stakeholders for their patience as we have developed our planning over recent weeks.

We know that many will have concerns about how and when to resume activities, and through today’s update we want to empower people and equip them with the necessary tools to deliver their activities with confidence. We will continue to develop this as the wider landscape evolves, and I’d encourage anybody with questions to get in contact with our team for further support.

“The nationwide enthusiasm for cycling we have seen develop over recent months should give us cause for optimism and excitement, and we are keen to ensure that our incredibly popular recreation programmes are able to provide invaluable support to riders as they continue their personal journeys."

The new regulations mean that phase three of British Cycling’s six-step plan to return to normality has been reached. Stage six will be reached when it is deemed safe to return to all normal cycling activity.

“I am pleased to say that our plans to reintroduce certain racing disciplines are now being developed with the support of our Discipline Commissions, to establish how we can safely deliver events while complying with government guidance," said Every.

“I know that this is something our riders, teams and officials are keen to hear more about and we will be announcing further details on this next month.”

