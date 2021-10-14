Ethan Hayter continued his brilliant 2021 season by taking a comfortable time trial victory at the British National Road Championships in Lincolnshire, with Anna Henderson claiming the women’s title.

Having won Olympic silver in track cycling’s Madison at Tokyo 2020, the Ineos Grenadiers rider secured his ninth win of the year by finishing 37 seconds ahead of nearest challenger Dan Bigham, whose Ribble-Weldtite team-mate James Shaw came third.

Hayter’s margin of victory was impressive given the tricky nature of the 44.7km test, a three-lap, hilly circuit in Tealby, which he completed in 56 minutes and 41 seconds.

Henderson upgraded from her under-23 time trial and road race double from two years ago to take the senior title, finishing almost a minute ahead of her nearest challenger on the two-lap course.

Joss Lowden claimed silver, only two seconds ahead of Leah Dixon.

Hayter is due to be back in action on Friday in the circuit races, before Sunday’s men’s and women’s road races, featuring Mark Cavendish.

