Grace Brown stormed to a dominant first victory for Mitchelton-Scott in the women's De Brabantse Pijl to continue her rapid rise.

The Australian finished well ahead of the field with a powerful solo ride, as she went one better than her second-placed finish in Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Brown looked strong throughout and finished with a time of 3:03:39, managing to stay away on a lone breakaway, finishing ahead of a Team Sunweb duo Liane Lippert and Floortje Mackaij, with Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) bringing a reduced peloton home.

Watch as Grace Brown storms to superb solo win in Brabantse Pijl

Brown has enjoyed an extraordinary couple of weeks, securing a top five in the World Time Trial before her Liege and Babantse Pijl heroics.

And with Mitchelton-Scott set to lose Annemiek van Vleuten in the off-season, Australian Brown has put herself in a strong position to be considered the team's lead rider for 2021.

