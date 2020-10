Cycling

Brugge - De Panne: Lucky escape! Rider lands groin first on top tube as he narrowly avoids crash

There was a lucky escape for one Alpecin rider during Brugge-De Panne as he landed groin first on the top tube of his bike as he narrowly avoids what would have been a very painful crash.

00:00:19, 56 views, 6 hours ago