Cycling

Mathieu van der Poel crashes into ditch at Brugge-De Panne

Mathieu van der Poel suffered a nasty crash at the windswept Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday, careering into a ditch. The Tour of Flanders winner took some time to emerge from the roadside rain channel, but appeared reletaively uninjured to undergo medical tests.

00:02:20, 94 views, 3 hours ago