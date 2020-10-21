Chaotic weather conditions inspired a heartwarming moment at Bruges-De Panne on Wednesday.
After heavy winds saw numerous crashes during the one-day race, Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski stepped in to help out a stranded Caleb Ewan.
And television cameras picked up the special moment as the Australian hitched a ride on the handlebars of the Polish rider’s bike.
Ewan hitches a lift... on Kwiatkowski's handlebars!
It was a display of the sort of sportsmanship that makes professional cycling that little bit extra special, and the moment prompted a chuckle on Eurosport commentary.
Whether the pair can make it back to the group and sprint for the win with such a bike-sharing set-up remains to be seen…