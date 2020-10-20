Jolien D'hoore was relegated for dangerous sprinting at Three Days of Bruges-De Panne on Tuesday afternoon, with Lorena Wiebes being awarded the win.

D'hoore crossed the line first in a sprint finish, but was adjudged to have dangerously deviated from her sprint line and was relegated.

Giro d'Italia Tao Geoghegan Hart dampens Giro title expectations - 'Maybe today it all goes to s***' 3 HOURS AGO

The 30-year-old Boels-Dolmans rider had finished ahead of her closest rival, Lorena Wiebes (Sunweb) of the Netherlands, but the commissaires' decision saw the victory go to Wiebes.

Wiebes appeared to be the quicker of the front two at the death, which forced her opponent to take desperate and ultimately illegal action to block her.

German Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit-WNT took second, with Lotte Kopecky coming home in third.

The race was a difficult one for competitors to negotiate with a strong crosswind providing a tough examinaion of riders' abiities.

Wiggins: ‘My money was on Van Aert, but those two dominating was never in doubt’

Giro d'Italia Gaviria catches coronavirus for second time, abandons Giro d’Italia 4 HOURS AGO