Cycling

Watch the sprint that saw D'Hoore stripped of De Panne win

Belgium's Boels-Dolmans rider Jolien D'hoore was relegated for dangerous riding at the Three Days of Bruges-De Panne one-day race, with Dutch rival Lorena Wiebes being awarded the win. German rider Lisa Brennauer took second.

