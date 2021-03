Cycling

Cycling highlights video - Grace Brown of Team BikeExchange sprints to Brugge-De Panne victory

Cycling video - 'Phenomenal' - Grace Brown of Team BikeExchange storms to victory at the 2021 Brugge-De Panne. The 28-year-old Australian powered home in brilliant fashion to clinch the win with Emma Norsgaard of Denmark in second place.

00:03:52, 3 hours ago