Highlights: Elisa Balsamo claims Classic Brugge-De Panne Women win after crash-strewn race

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won Classic Brugge-De Panne Women after a crash-strewn race. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM Women) took second and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) third.

00:04:15, 23 minutes ago