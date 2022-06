Cycling

Caleb Ewan 'on track to be really good at the Tour de France' despite 'up and down season'

Caleb Ewan has had, by his own admission, "an up and down season" so far. "It definitely hasn't gone as good as I'd have hoped," he tells this week's Cycling Show.

00:04:55, an hour ago