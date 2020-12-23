Mikayla Harvey has signed a two-year contract with the Canyon-SRAM team.

The 22-year-old New Zealand cyclist was top of the young rider classification at the Giro Rosa in 2020, and came fifth in the all-ages rankings. She also managed a seventh place finish at La Fleche Wallonne in Belgium, and had impressive finishes at Strade Bianche, La Course, and GP Plouay.

She scored those achievements while at Equipe Paule Ka, but the team went out of business when the clothing brand failed to make sponsorship payments during the coronavirus crisis. That forced Harvey to find a new team.

Harvey said: "There are many reasons why I was attracted to sign with Canyon-SRAM Racing. It is a well-developed team with a professional and open-minded approach to racing.

"The team promotes positivity and an immense passion for cycling culture. I believe my style of riding will add to the team and it will be the perfect environment to continue my development."

"I have big aspirations for the Italian, Spanish and Ardennes races where I believe I can add a lot to the team. I am a strong climber and can do a lot of damage on challenging courses," Harvey explained.

"My favourite race of the season is Strade Bianche. I love gravel races, so this will be a huge goal of mine for next season."

Team manager Ronny Lauke hopes the arrival of Harvey will help them improve on the mountain stages to come in 2021.

"Mikayla is one of the shooting stars of the season and has made big steps forward. Her results in mountainous races were exceptional, even better when put in context to her young age," he said.

"With Mikayla joining, we strengthen our climbing group which was underrepresented on the team in previous years. I am convinced with the added talent and depth from our new riders we have found some very good additions that will make the team tactically more versatile."

