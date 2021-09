Cycling

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2021 - Marlen Reusser charges to Stage 1 victory

Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) took her professional victories into double digits with a fine solo victory. The Swiss rider finished 22 seconds clear of a three-strong chase group, which was led home by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon/SRAM Racing) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

