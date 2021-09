Cycling

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2021 - 'On a monster ride!' - Annemiek van Vleuten fastest in time trial

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) catapulted herself into overall contention at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta by winning the Stage 2 time trial – and then fired a warning to GC leader Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana). The Dutchwoman clocked 19:08 on the 7.3km course to climb into third in the general classification, 1:39 down on Reusser.

