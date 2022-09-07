Trek-Segafredo took victory in the team time trial as La Madrid Challenge got underway.

BikeExchange-Jayco finished second at 6”, with FDJ Suez Futuroscope in third at 11”.

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten finished 25 seconds down alongside her Movistar team-mates.

