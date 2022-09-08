La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 2 LIVE: Can Van Vleuten make up for lost time in the mountains?
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 2 | women | 08.09.2022
ColindresColindres
16:21
GREAT CONTENT MADRID CHALLENGE
16:09
80KM TO GO - THE BREAKERS ONTO CLIMB TWO
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram), have just been joined by Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) and Maaike-Colje (Massi-Tactic) on the Alto Cruz de Usaño 3.2km à 5.5%. The gang of four is forty seconds ahead of the peloton.
Once this climb is out of the way, there's about 25km of sea-level flat before the third climb of the day.
15:58
84KM TO GO - GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME
We've got a very big day in Spain ahead of us. Stage 2 of La Madrid Challenge 2022 is underway and the teams already have the first of a quintet of mountains under their belts. The Alto Fuente Las Varas, 6.5km long with an average gradient of 5.3%, presented few problems and the bunch is largely still as one entity, bar four riders, who are off the front in two pairs.