La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 5 LIVE – Annemiek van Vleuten set to take the red jersey in Madrid, points competition still to play for
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 5 | women | 11.09.2022
13:41
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 12'21'46
2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'44
3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'11
4. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'34
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) +2'43
13:40
ELISA BALSAMO - HAPPY TO WIN ON LAST DAY IN RAINBOWS
“I’m extremely happy. This was my last race with the [world champion's] jersey and so there is not a better way to end such a wonderful season for me. My team-mates did a great job today. We really were the strongest team and chased all day. I have to say thank you to everyone in the team.”
13:30
STAGE TOP 5
1. Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) 2'21'37
2. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) ''
3. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) ''
4. Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) ''
5. Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) ''
13:21
ELISA BALSAMO WINS STAGE 5 OF LA MADRID CHALLENGE
One last victory in rainbows for Balsamo. Elisa Longo-Borghini charged down the centre of the road, running interference more than leading out, and even eking out a gap of her own in the last 200m that was tough to close down. Balsamo had a clear run down the right hand side and won by several bike lengths in the end. Where did ELB finish herself, though? Was it ahead of Persico?
13:19
FLAMME ROUGE - SPRINTERS TAKE UP THEIR POSITIONS
The fast finish is on. Will it be the World Champion, Elisa Balsamo for Trek-Segafredo? Movistar are working for Arlenis Sierra, keeping the pace high. SD Worx are there for Lotte Kopecky.
13:17
3KM TO GO - VALCAR TAKE OVER AT THE FRONT
Silvia Persico would love another victory, but she only needs to finish ahead of Elisa Longo-Borghini to take the points jersey.
13:11
5KM TO GO - BIKE EXCHANGE AND FDJ MARSHALLING THE PELOTON
No more attacks on their watch. Liane Lippert also very visible at the front, presumably for Floortje Mackaij.
13:10
8.8KM TO GO - BREAK OVER
Movistar and SD Worx decide enough is enough. Time to prepare for the final sprint.
13:01
10KM TO GO - PELOTON LETTING THE BREAK DANGLE
Alonso and Buijsman have parted company with the other two, just hoping to last a little bit longer. There could be a combativity prize in store for one of them.
The gap hovers between 10-15 seconds.
12:57
17KM TO GO - THREE LAPS LEFT
And the bunch is bearing down on our four leaders. Canyon-Sram have taken to the front to help bring the escapees back, as they put in their final digs.
12:50
20KM TO GO - 10 RIDER CRASH IN THE PELOTON
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and Manuela Muresan(Soltec Team) the worst affected, but the red jersey of Annemiek van Vleuten also delayed by the crash which spread across the road, just after a turn.
12:45
25KM TO GO - ANNA KIESENHOFER STRUGGLING AT THE BACK
These 180 degree turns, of which there are more than 50 of them over the course of this race, make life very difficult for a rider who struggles in the bunch. She has to slow down to almost a full stop and then accelerate hard again to catch up as the peloton speeds away.
12:35
32KM TO GO - FIVE LAPS LEFT
As we join the TV coverage, the four women ahead have a lead of forty seconds.
12:26
MOUNTAINS COMPETITION WINNER LUCINDA BRAND
No points on offer on today's stage, so Lucina Brand (Trek-Segafredo) has won this competition outright.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:11
50KM TO GO - FIRST BONUS SPRINT PASSED
It's probably worth noting that there are no sprint points offered at these, only seconds, which means they won't affect anything.
Our four riders share the - limited - spoils.
11:45
FROM ONE GREAT TO THE NEXT?
Ahead of the final stage in Madrid, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the red jersey of race leader, and Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) wearing the yellow of points competition leader.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:35
78KM TO GO - FOUR RIDERS OUT FRONT
A group of four have gone off the front and established themselves a one minute gap over the peloton.
They are:
Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma)
Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco SVB)
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)
NinaBuijsman (Human Powered Health)
11:02
96KM TO GO - WE'RE RACING IN MADRID
11:02
WELCOME
Thank you for joining us for the final stage of La Madrid Challenge 2022. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) only needs to stay upright through the 17 laps of the capital city circuit to be named the overall champion. Though all is not to play for, we're not completely done and dusted, either.
Thanks to the impeccable timing of Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) to take a superb stage victory in Segovia yesterday, the Italian rider finds herself level in the points competition with Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), on 43, with Annemiek van Vleuten only two points further back. This one is going down to the wire.
