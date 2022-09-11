Madrid - Madrid

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 5 | women | 11.09.2022
Not started
MadridMadrid
Advertisement
Ad

Live commentary

FROM ONE GREAT TO THE NEXT?
Ahead of the final stage in Madrid, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the red jersey of race leader, and Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) wearing the yellow of points competition leader.

Image credit: Getty Images

11:35
78KM TO GO - FOUR RIDERS OUT FRONT
A group of four have gone off the front and established themselves a one minute gap over the peloton.
They are:
Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma)
Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco SVB)
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)
NinaBuijsman (Human Powered Health)
11:02
96KM TO GO - WE'RE RACING IN MADRID

General Standing

RidersTime
1
A. van VleutenMovistar Team Women
10:00:02
2
E. Longo BorghiniTrek - Segafredo
+1:51
3
D. VolleringTeam SD Worx
+2:18
4
L. LippertTeam DSM
+2:41
5
C. LudwigFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
+2:50
Advertisement
Ad
Current stage
MadridMadrid
11/09
Stage 5 - 95.6KMStarts at 11:04

LIVE: Madrid - Madrid

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - 11 September 2022

Follow the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Madrid - Madrid stage live with Eurosport. Madrid - Madrid starts at 11:04 on 11 September 2022.

Catch the latest cycling news and find Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta results, standings and routes. After Madrid - Madrid is done, be sure to check out the full schedule of stages and get live updates for the next stage. You can also find a list of previous winners.

Follow Rui Costa, Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and other key riders to see who is dominating this season. See the hottest cycling teams in action - Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Cofidis to name a few.

Cycling fans can read breaking Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights. Keep up with all of this season’s top events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live updates from the biggest sports competitions.