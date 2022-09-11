Madrid - Madrid
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 5 | women | 11.09.2022
Not started
MadridMadrid
Live commentary
FROM ONE GREAT TO THE NEXT?
Ahead of the final stage in Madrid, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the red jersey of race leader, and Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) wearing the yellow of points competition leader.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:35
78KM TO GO - FOUR RIDERS OUT FRONT
A group of four have gone off the front and established themselves a one minute gap over the peloton.
They are:
Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma)
Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco SVB)
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)
NinaBuijsman (Human Powered Health)
Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco SVB)
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)
NinaBuijsman (Human Powered Health)
11:02
96KM TO GO - WE'RE RACING IN MADRID
General Standing
|Riders
|Time
|1
|10:00:02
|2
|+1:51
|3
|+2:18
|4
|+2:41
|5
|+2:50
