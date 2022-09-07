La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 1 LIVE - Will Van Vleuten's Movistar take first blood in the team time trial?
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 1 | women | 07.09.2022
Not started
Marina de CudeyoMarina de Cudeyo
17:31
HUMAN POWERED HEALTH GO FASTEST
A good time of 25.49 over the 19.9km course from the Americans, none of whom are American.
17:28
BIZKAIA - DURANGO SET THE FIRST FASTEST TIME
The local team, from Bilbao, cross the line with a time of 26.44. Which Massi Tactic immediately improve upon, by 46 seconds.
BikeExchange Jayco, the first big team not to make my list of the big teams, have just started their run.
17:20
WHO ARE THE ONES TO WATCH?
You can't really do better than the big names which have, helpfully, been scheduled to start towards the end of the session. The final seven teams to get their Madrid Challenge underway are:
Jumbo Visma
UAE Team ADQ
Canyon-Sram
Team DSM
FDJ Suez Futuroscope
Trek-Segafredo
SD Worx
Movistar
You're going to struggle to find bookies offering odds on this race, but I at least would not put them in that order of likelihood to win. Movistar do have a very strong squad, and it is their big home race, and they'll probably put in a solid ride, but it probably won't be a winning one. My money, that no bookmaker will accept, is firmly on Trek-Segafredo, who won both the big recent TTTs, at Vårgårda and the Giro Donne. Let's see if I'm right, as live TV pictures begin.
17:14
SEVEN TEAMS HAVE STARTED
Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi
Soltec
Bizkaia - Durango
Massi Tactic
Human Powered Health
Uno-X Pro Cycling
16:56
BUENOS TARDES
And welcome to live coverage of the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta… or La Madrid Challenge, as we’re rather more snappily calling it round these parts. We're in Marina de Cudeyo, Cantabria, for stage 1 which kicks off, just as the men's Vuelta did a few weeks ago, a team time trial.
22 of the best teams in the world are due to roll down the ramp over the next forty minutes. The first of them already have, in face. The last one to start is, as you'd expect, Annemiek van Vleuten's Movistar. She's got a strong team around her, but will it be enough to secure rojo in an hour's time?
Image credit: Getty Images