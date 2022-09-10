La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 4 LIVE – Annemiek van Vleuten defends red on penultimate stage
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 4 | women | 10.09.2022
18:37
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 10'00'02
2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'51
3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'18
4. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'41
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) +2'50
18:28
STAGE TOP 5
1. Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) 4'11'01
2. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) ''
3. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) ''
4. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) ''
5. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) ''
18:25
SILVIA PERSICO WINS STAGE 4 OF THE MADRID CHALLENGE
A furious finale but Persico led around the final left turn on the cobbles, and just held on for her first WorldTour win. Demi Vollering is a bike length behind in second place, with Elisa Longo-Borghini a bit further back for third.
18:22
FLAMME ROUGE - KIESENHOFER CAUGHT
She fought valiantly but it's heartbreak in sight of the line. FDJ leading out for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. Canyon-Sram there for Kasia Niewiadoma on the final section of the climb. Lippert launches long.
18:17
5KM TO GO - BACK ONTO THE ROAD
And Kiesenhofer still has 33 seconds in hand. She's on a reasonably fast downhill which will be to her advantage and the peloton has been broken up by the gravel, which will reduce the potential firepower. It's in the balance, but the Olympic champion knows what she has to do. The 2.5km drag to the line could be where it all falls apart, though.
18:10
9KM TO GO - KIESENHOFER HITS THE GRAVEL
1200m of the rough stuff. The priority for Movistar and the others will be keeping their riders safe. Kiesenhofer is starting to show signs of fatigue and the organisers have pulled at least some of the cars out of the gap. If she can make it over the kicker in the middle, she'll stand a fighting chance. 54 seconds the gap, but the peloton has disintegrated.
18:07
10KM TO GO - PELOTON RUNNING OUT OF TIME
Alternating between fanning across the road, as if they've all but given up, before someone goes to the front and reinvigorates the chase once more. It's a bit stop-start. The climb up to the mountains point has reduced Kiesenhofer's advantage to less than two minutes but it could well draw out again as they ease off over the top.
17:56
15KM TO GO - THE GAP DOWN TO THREE MINUTES
As a few more teams come to the front to support the effort to rein Kiesenhofer in.
17:51
20KM TO GO - "DARE TO BE DIFFERENT"
The moto camera zooms in on the words adorning Anna Kiesenhofer's top tube, as her lead falls towards 3'30. She's lost 90 seconds or so in the last 15km. At this rate she should be able to hang on, but a lot can change in a short distance, especially if the peloton puts the power down and if Kiesenhofer's lights begin to fade.
17:47
24KM TO GO - GRAVEL LOOMS
The finale to Stage 4 should be spiced up by a 1.8km stretch of gravel inside the final 10km.
17:37
27KM TO GO - KIESENHOFER STOCKS UP
Kiesenhofer receives some supplies from her team car, taking the customary two-second tow as he grabs food and drink, with her lead now at 4'30".
17:31
35KM TO GO - KIESENHOFER PRESSES ON
Kiesenhofer is still driving away on the front all alone, with the gap at 5'04".
17:23
40KM TO GO - GAP COMES DOWN
We join the live pictures now. Kiesenhofer still has an enormous lead, over five minutes, but she's been pushed out of the virtual red jersey. Still, her goal will have been the stage victory. Van Vleuten's Movistar team are driving the pace on the front of the peloton.
17:06
CAN KIESENHOFER STRIKE TWICE?
Van Vleuten needs little reminding about Kiesenhofer's ability to pull off a surprise. At the Tokyo Olympics last summer, she thought she had won gold in the road race - only to discover the Austrian had finished over a minute earlier.
With no radios permitted during the Olympics, the message was not relayed to Van Vleuten until after she had crossed the line with her arms aloft.
Image credit: Getty Images
16:40
65KM TO GO - SURPRISE?
Don't rule out that upset just yet.
Incredibly, despite starting 7’14” down on Van Vleuten, Anna Kiesenhofer is the virtual leader on the road after opening up a 9'40" gap on the peloton with 65km to go.
16:30
WELCOME
It's the penultimate day of La Madrid Challenge, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) donning the red jersey. The Dutch great begins Stage 4 with a 1'55" lead over Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in the GC and given the forgiving nature of the final two outings, only a monumental upset can stop her winning in Madrid on Sunday.
Image credit: Getty Images