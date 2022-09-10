Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won Stage 4 at the Madrid Challenge as Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) came within a whisker of a thrilling gun-to-tape victory.

Kiesenhofer formed a one-woman breakaway from the off and, such was her impressive pace, moved into the virtual red jersey ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) after opening up a 9’40” gap on the peloton.

Her advantage sparked memories of her victory in the Tokyo Olympics road race, when she rode unopposed to a shock victory as Van Vleuten crossed the line in second with her arms aloft – only to discover her rival had finished more than a minute earlier.

The overall lead was never likely to change hands, however, and attention soon turned to the stage win as Van Vleuten sent her Movistar team-mates into action to reduce the deficit.

Kiesenhofer looked she might hold on but faded badly in the final 10km, eventually being caught at the flamme rouge as a group of favourites sailed by.

Van Vleuten launched first for victory before Persico timed her sprint to perfection to take a convincing win on the cobbles.

