Charlotte Worthington cooks up a mean chiles en nogada but found an experimental new recipe to make Olympic history in Tokyo.

It's just four years since Britain's latest Olympic champion was pulling long shifts as a chef in a Mexican restaurant in Chorlton.

Now she's the first-ever BMX Freestyle gold medallist - and she produced a trick never previously seen to do it, a dizzying, gravity-defying, heart-in-mouth 360 backflip that left rivals shaking their head in disbelief and admiration.

Cycling Peckham pedaller Kye Whyte's scintillating silver to kick-start Fantastic Friday blazing a BMX trail 44 MINUTES AGO

Britain it seems is BMX - these kids from the streets are taking on the world and winning, Worthington joining Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte, who won gold and silver in BMX racing, while team-mate Declan Brooks took bronze in the men's freestyle competition.

Don't try this at home kids. Actually, do.

Worthington - a 25-year-old 'tomboy who loves extreme sports' - completed the trick for the very first time in a competition arena during practice in Tokyo, a BMX equivalent of the four-minute mile.

But doing it in practice and doing it for real are very different things, especially on the biggest stage.

On her first run, her back wheel caught the top of the ramp, sending Worthington flying over the handlebars into a crumpled heap.

But you need real guts for true glory in this sport and at the second time of asking, she nailed it to secure a score of 97.50 - not bad when the maximum mark is 100.

"It was definitely a gamble and it's amazing when gambles pay off," said Worthington, her competition live on Eurosport and discovery+ .

"I've been working on it for a few months but I've not said anything, I like to keep my cards close to my chest about stuff like this.

"It's been gold medal or nothing for this whole journey - it's go big or go home every day.

"I've learned competing that if you gamble and give yourself that chance, it will pay off better than if you hold back and wonder what could have been.

"I've been all-in since doing that trick in practice and there was no way I wasn't going to try it. It was a huge relief, I sort of zoned out for the rest of the run.

"Our mantra has been to breathe. I know I can do these tricks but mentally you need your head to be calm enough to land them. I just didn't put too much pressure on myself."

Worthington only started seriously competing five years ago when she was talent-spotted by eagle-eyed scouts from the British Cycling team.

They were desperately seeking a contender for the Tokyo debut of BMX freestyle, which sees competitors complete a series of spins, tricks and jumps around a course - with just two runs of 60 seconds to impress judges. And in Worthington, they hit the jackpot.

But there was no high-tech performance centre for this cyclist, who spends her days at Corby's 'Adrenaline Alley' perfecting her craft. And no talk of marginal gains either - this is a sport of flips and flows not infinitesimal fractions.

She was watched at home by parents John and Sarah and brother Dominic, who kitted out their house in red, white and blue bunting for a party you had to hope the neighbours were invited to.

"When I was working in the restaurant, BMX wasn't in the Olympics, this was just my passion," she added.

"I just love extreme sports and anything with wheels, I'm up for. Then I met some people from British Cycling and this all snowballed into this amazing journey."

Brooks admitted he had to calm himself after watching his friendâ€™s performance just moments before his competition.

They breed BMXers teak tough, just two months ago Brooks was 'scraped off the floor' attempting a trick at the World Championships - his involvement in Tokyo left in doubt.

However, he landed the exact same double backflip to take bronze.

"I went a bit crazy when Charlotte got the gold but then it was back to me, she'd done her job and now it was my turn," he said.

"That double backflip was sitting in my head after what happened so it felt really great to land.

"I know every guy could win but that was a long wait to find out about the medal, it was probably only ten minutes but it felt like an hour.

"When I started out this journey of riding BMXs 15 years ago I never thought it would be in the Olympic Games."

The soundtrack to the BMX venue appears to be the entire back catalogue of Nirvana - songs that became anthems for a generation of bored kids that wanted to change the world.

Seems rather appropriate.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+, The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Cycling Van Vleuten wins at San Sebastian just days after Olympic time trial glory in Tokyo 16 HOURS AGO