Israel Start-Up Nation have appointed the UCI World Tour's first-ever female sports director, with Cherie Pridham set to take up the role next year.

Pridham enjoyed a 15-year career as a professional rider, which came to an end in 2006 after a hit-and-run accident. She has since been working behind the scenes, only not at World Tour level.

In 2011, she became the sports director of British outfit Raleigh, where she enjoyed considerable success with the men's team.

“I feel truly proud and privileged to be the first woman to serve as a sports director at the WorldTour level, joining one of the best teams in the world and being entrusted with great and legendary riders,” she told the team's official website.

So, for me, I want to get it right because when I do, I know that it will inspire others to take the same journey and that really does mean something to me.

Despite shattering a significant glass ceiling, Pridham has insisted that she does not want to be defined by her gender.

"My role is Directeur Sportif, not Female Directeur Sportif, and I know that I’ll be expected to concentrate on that aspect," she added.

"I’ll be tackling the very same issues as my colleagues – I’ll make the same mistakes and have the same successes too.

"I have dealt with male cyclists all my life, so I do not see the move as any different in that regard."

Israel Start-Up Nation team manager Kjell Carlstrom was quick to highlight Pridham's credentials.

"She has what is needed to be successful: experience and skills. I believe that Cherie will have a positive impact on our team and get the job done."

Pridham's appointment comes at an exciting time for Israel Start-Up Nation, with four-time Tour de France GC winner Chris Froome set to join the team's ranks ahead of the 2021 season.

