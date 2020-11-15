Chloe Dygert has apologised for her conduct on social media after she reportedly liked discriminatory posts on Twitter in the summer.

"Cycling should be for everyone regardless of colour, gender, sexuality or background," Dygert wrote on Instagram.

"Like Canyon-SRAM Racing, I am committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality in cycling and our wider communities.

"I apologise to those who felt offended or hurt by my conduct on social media.

I am committed to keep learning and growing as an athlete and a person.

Trek-Segafredo junior world champion Quinn Simmons issued a public apology at the start of October after he replied to a cycling journalist's Twitter post about the upcoming US presidential election with the word "bye" alongside the black waving hand emoji.

