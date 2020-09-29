Chloe Dygert has posted an update on her recovery after her awful crash at the UCI Road World Championships.

The American cyclist crashed over a barrier during the time trial – which she looked set to win for the second year in a row - and suffered a laceration to her left leg.

She was taken to hospital in Bologna where she had leg surgery and has now posted a video of herself walking on crutches.

Dygert was leading by 26 seconds when she crashed around the midway point of the Imola race circuit heading into a turn.

Posting on Twitter after being taken to hospital, Dygert said: “I remember thinking ‘what if I get my bike, can I still win?’”

USA Cycling head of performance Jim Miller said: "We are relieved that this crash was not worse than what it could have been.

"While this crash is distressing, Chloe is young and a fighter. With her determination, we know she will be back riding before we know it. For now, we want her to focus on healing."

